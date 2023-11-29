Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Chamber welcome NeNe’s Childcare Center

November 29, 2023 - 00:00
A week full of thanks started with the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce celebrating the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for NeNe’s Childcare Center, owned by Navasota native Kritina Mock-Palmer. “This day is meant to celebrate, the legacy of my founder – my aunt and how far we have come as small business owners,” Palmer explained to the group. Located at 115 Church St. in Navasota, the childcare center provides care for all ages of children.  

