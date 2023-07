KC’s Carwash was introduced with a grand opening and ribbon cutting Saturday, July 1, for the remodeled carwash, 804 W. Washington Avenue in Navasota. The carwash is under new ownership by Shawn Capps and Joe Cruz. During the grand opening there were giveaways and free hotdogs and snow cones for the public. The remodeled car wash features new equipment and services. KC’s is ready for business!