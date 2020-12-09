Chamber welcomes Little Barn Recording Studio
Little Barn Recording Studio held its grand opening this week with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and open house. Located at 4507 Falkenbury Loop just south of Navasota, Little Barn works with both established and fledgling artists to produce professional quality recordings. Owner Ron Winters brings his passion, talents and experience to each recording project and also offers videography and karaoke services.
Examiner photo by Mya Rodriguez