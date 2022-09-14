Chamber welcomes Rainbow Room

A large group of well-wishers attended the recent Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting for the new 'Rainbow Room' located at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Navasota. Organizers spoke of the importance of having this resource locally, which provides items to CPS workers to aid children and families during times of crisis. The Rainbow Room is stocked with new items including clothes, baby formula, diapers and a host of other supplies that are offered free of charge to children who have experienced a traumatic transition.