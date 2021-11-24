Chamber welcomes Salem Masterbuilt Ministries

The Navasota community came out to celebrate the new location of Salem Masterbuilt Ministries Wednesday, Nov. 17. Pastor Cody Sechelski, along with Pastor Charles and Betty Tompkins of Salem House of Blessings and Pastor Henry Sanders of Faith Outreach Christian Center, welcomed the crowd and lead them through a ceremony that culminated in a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. The location at 1100 Manley St. was previously a roller rink among other things. Work on the build out continues and should be done within the next few months.Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra