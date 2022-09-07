Chamber welcomes Six Shooter Junction

Six Shooter Junction held their official Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting Wednesday, August 31. A large turnout was present to welcome Navasota’s newest boutique, located at 318 E. Washington. Owner Dana Frazier introduced her staff and spoke of the excitement of opening this third location in Navasota, which she has observed to be a thriving and growing community. Ms. Frazier mentioned that Six Shooter Junction frequently rotates inventory to ensure they always have something new to offer their customers.