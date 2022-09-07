Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Owls breakthrough in Danbury
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Chamber welcomes Six Shooter Junction

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Celeste Anguiano

Six Shooter Junction held their official Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting Wednesday, August 31. A large turnout was present to welcome Navasota’s newest boutique, located at 318 E. Washington. Owner Dana Frazier introduced her staff and spoke of the excitement of opening this third location in Navasota, which she has observed to be a thriving and growing community. Ms. Frazier mentioned that Six Shooter Junction frequently rotates inventory to ensure they always have something new to offer their customers.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2022