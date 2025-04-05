Charges pending in triple fatality crash

BEDIAS — Charges are pending for a 35–year–old Huntsville woman that is suspected of causing a crash Friday night that killed three Grimes County people on Texas 90 near the Grimes and Madison County line.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, Justin Ruiz, said the preliminary crash investigation indicates around 10:49 p.m., April 4, a 2011 Nissan Altima and a 2006 Hyundai Elantra were traveling southbound on Texas 90 near Edgewood Lane.

A 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling northbound on Texas 90 and began to pass in the southbound lane striking the Nissan head–on then striking the Hyundai.

The driver of the Nissan, 42–year–old Cheryl Kubiak and two passengers, Chassity Cowgill, 18 of Plantersville, and Wyatt Humphrey, 23 of Navasota, were all pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace, Chris Acord. A third passenger, Robert Qualley, 18 of Donie, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan with suspected serious injuries.

Cassy Brizendine, 35 of Huntsville, who was driving the Dodge Ram, was transported to St. Joseph Health in Madisonville with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

Ruiz said criminal charges against Brizendine are pending. The investigation is ongoing.