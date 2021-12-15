Child found in pond air-lifted Wednesday afternoon

An 18-month old was air-lifted to Texas Children’s Hospital Wednesday afternoon when he was found face-down in a pond near County Road 302 and Lakeshore Drive.

Grimes County Sherriff’s Lieutenant James Ellis stated a 911 call was received about 4:15 p.m. from the father who said his 18-month old snuck out of the house, possibly through a side door, and was located in a nearby pond.

Ellis stated the father jumped into the pond and began administering CPR. The child was air-lifted but his condition is unknown.

More details will be released as they become available.