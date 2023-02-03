Child predator sentenced to life

*Editor’s note – Article contains sensitive content that may not be suitable for all readers.

ANDERSON – A convicted child predator was sentenced to life in prison by a Grimes County Jury Feb. 2, for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

After hearing evidence for three days, the jury convicted Marcus Leshun Sargent, 40, of Navasota, for the sexual assault of a 2-year-old girl.

The sexual assault was reported to Child Protective Services (CPS) July 21, 2020. Navasota Police Investigator Jacob Tielke, along with CPS looked into the allegations.

An eyewitness to the sexual assault stated they walked in on Sargent holding the 2-year-old upside down with the child’s face in front of Sargent’s crotch. His genitals were exposed.

Sargent was interviewed July 29, 2020 by Texas Department of Public Safety Captain Rebecca Salazar. Sargent initially claimed the child fell and it was an accident the child’s face was near his genitals. Eventually, Sargent confessed to placing his penis in the mouth of the victim. He described three other incidents which the same child touched his genitals.

Sargent stated he had “impure thoughts” when looking at the child and said he attempted to keep his distance to prevent further incidents.

“A pedophile was convicted and sentenced to life in prison today,” stated Grimes County Assistant District Attorney David Armbruster, who helped present the case before 506th District Judge Gary Chaney. “During the trial it was evident Marcus Sargent was struggling to control the ‘impure thoughts’ he had for a 2-year-old girl. Eventually he sexually assaulted her. Thank God he was caught in the act! Thank God for Captain Salazar’s incredible interviewing ability.” Assistant DA Meagan Calaham helped present the case.

In 2007, Sargent was placed on deferred adjudication for assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Evidence in that case was presented to Judge Chaney during the punishment hearing to enhance the punishment. Chaney found the enhancement true, and under Texas Law, Sargent was automatically sentenced to life in prison.

Sargent remains in the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to Texas Department of Criminal Justice.