Child struck during morning shootout

A shootout early Friday morning on the west side of Navasota sent a child to the hospital. Navasota Police responded to a shootout Friday, July 26, around 5 a.m. near FM 379 and the 700 block of Doris Street. Eight–year–old, Kyliee Hightower, was struck by a stray bullet as she sat ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!