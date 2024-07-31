Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Child injured in shooting
Next article
Curbing road damage with fees, training, accountability

Child struck during morning shootout

July 31, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

A shootout early Friday morning on the west side of Navasota sent a child to the hospital. Navasota Police responded to a shootout Friday, July 26, around 5 a.m. near FM 379 and the 700 block of Doris Street. Eight–year–old, Kyliee Hightower, was struck by a stray bullet as she sat ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024