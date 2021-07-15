The Children of the American Revolution Pocahontas Society were recognized for their projects that involve veterans at the monthly meeting of the Grimes VFW Post 4006 Auxiliary on June 17. Pictured front row left to right: Cooper Vickers (WHCVFD) Kaylin McBride, Eula Mae Leggett, (Anderson Charm & Sewing 4-H). Second row: Makenzie Mayfield (President) Chucky Lawrence (Courtney-Whitehall 4-H) Colton Vickers (Boy Scout 361) Ethan Black, D’Lynn Robbins (Courtney-Whitehall 4-H) Sincere banner, Nehemiah Banner, Torian Fair (Anderson Charm & Sewing 4-H) Cullen Robbins (President of Courtney-Whitehall 4-H. Unable to attend were members of Boy Scout Troop 60 of College Station, and Payton Withers, the contest winner of the “Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue. Courtesy photo