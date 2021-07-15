Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Children return from church camp
Next article
ERNEST WALKER PALMER
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Children of the American Revolution Pocahontas Society

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text

The Children of the American Revolution Pocahontas Society were recognized for their projects that involve veterans at the monthly meeting of the Grimes VFW Post 4006 Auxiliary on June 17. Pictured front row left to right: Cooper Vickers (WHCVFD) Kaylin McBride, Eula Mae Leggett, (Anderson Charm & Sewing 4-H). Second row: Makenzie Mayfield (President) Chucky Lawrence (Courtney-Whitehall 4-H) Colton Vickers (Boy Scout 361) Ethan Black, D’Lynn Robbins (Courtney-Whitehall 4-H) Sincere banner, Nehemiah Banner, Torian Fair (Anderson Charm & Sewing 4-H) Cullen Robbins (President of Courtney-Whitehall 4-H. Unable to attend were members of Boy Scout Troop 60 of College Station, and Payton Withers, the contest winner of the “Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue. Courtesy photo

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2021