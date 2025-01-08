Christian Community Services Director retires January 08, 2025 - 06:33 Posted in: News The Christian Community Services Board of Directors announced upcoming changes in 2025 including the retirement of longtime executive director, Pat Gaston. Gaston served the CCS organization for over 20 years and became the face of the ministry during that time. She was instrumental in directing the daily operations of the organization,PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!