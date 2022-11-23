Time to readless than
1 minute
Chumley promoted to Lieutenant
November 23, 2022 - 09:31
Posted in:
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office promoted Annie Chumley to Lieutenant over the patrol division Monday, Nov. 14. Chumley has served GCSO since 2008. During that time, she has held several roles including dispatcher, administrative assistant, investigator and patrol deputy. Pictured left to right: Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell, Lt. Annie Chumley, Chief Deputy Martha Smith and former Chief Deputy Todd Greene.