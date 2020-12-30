Circle K vandalized

Navasota Police are trying to identify an individual that vandalized Circle K convenience store on the 400 block of East Washington Avenue Wednesday, Dec. 16.

According to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, Circle K closed at midnight Dec. 16, and at approximately 12:58 a.m. an unknown individual damaged one of the glass doors in front of the store.

Myatt stated video footage from the store showed an unknown individual throwing a paving stone through the glass door. No items were reported missing from the store.

Anyone with information in this incident is urged to contact Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6410.