Citizen fire fund donations purchase rescue equipment

Citizens donating to the Navasota Fire Department through the Volunteer Fire Fund on their monthly utility bill will soon see the fruits of their generosity. City council approved the first reading of Ordinance 968-21, adding $43,912 from the fund to Capital Outlay to purchase Amkus Battery Powered rescue equipment.

According to Navasota Fire Chief Jason Katkoski, the new battery powered “Jaws of Life,” are much faster with speeds twice what they’re accustomed to. In addition, the Amkus tools use a DeWalt battery which can be replaced at the local hardware store, while batteries for other brands have to be purchased from the manufacturer.

Katkoski said, “It should cut our extrication time in half. Whereas we had to have three people just to carry the equipment to the car and get it set up, now one person can do it.”

Oakland Cemetery fees adjusted

Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 967-21, amending fees for Oakland Cemetery. The new fees for Sections A-D will be $2,000 per grave space and $200 for Babyland and Section E, Urns, regardless of residency.

In 2016 fees were changed to $1,000 for those living within the Navasota city limits and $3,000 for those outside. Babyland fees were set at $150 within the City and $250 outside. This was in response to high prices in urban areas prompting cemetery shopping.

Facilities Manager Dominque Lowery and City Secretary Susie Homeyer reported numerous complaints since 2016 from those with a Navasota address living outside the city limits, or who don’t live in Navasota anymore but still own property or have ties here.

Homeyer said, “We had a lot of people outside coming in to buy our spaces because they were cheaper but now everybody is pretty much on the same page pricewise.”

City replaces vehicles

Council approved leasing 19 vehicles through the City’s agreement with Enterprise Leasing. According to Finance Director Lance Hall, 13 are vehicles leased in 2017 and six are city-owned. The agreement includes maintenance and outfitting two work beds with lifts.

Hall said, “The total impact to the budget will be $40,000 with the new beds, and that money is in the budget we’re approving in the next few months. It’s saving us $8,000 on lease payments if we trade in the current 2017 and get the new ones.”

Budget tinkering continues

Hall reviewed the proposed 2021-22 $35.5 million budget which includes the $10 million Capital Improvement Project (CIP). Heavy equipment tops the list along with a firetruck, hiring two police officers and a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for City staff.

For utility users, the current $4 CIP fee on residential bills will increase to $5, garbage collection by $1, with a slight increase for gas users. Estimated minimal increase for residential is $5.89, commercial $8.19 and $12.59 for industrial.

Mayor Bert Miller said, “We got into a bit of a pickle about 10 years ago. To try to restrain from going up while the cost was going, we weren’t covering our cost. We did that for a couple of years and the citizens paid for it dearly, we all paid for it dearly, when we had to go up 15-20%. I just want people to understand that you have to keep up with costs and none of us want to do it. It just has to be done.”

Other council action:

•Received the annual activity report from Grimes Health Resource Center and approved increasing City support to $6,000.

•Approved the selection of GrantWorks to serve as funding administrator for the American Rescue Plan.

•Approved the purchase of two backhoes from Sourcewell Purchasing Cooperative in the amount of $177,725.

•Approved renewal of the annual funding contract with the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley to administer Hotel Occupancy Tax Funds in the amount of $31,300.

•Received the Quarterly Investment Report from Finance Director Lance Hall.

•Approved Consent Agenda which included minutes and expenditures for the month of June 2021 and the second reading of Ordinance 966-21 vacating a right of way.

•Council met in Executive Session per Texas Government Code, Section 551.071, to discuss a discrepancy in the February invoice from Symmetry Energy Solution, LLC. Details will be provided as more information becomes available.

Reports from City staff or City officials:

•Municipal Court Judge Pat Gruner announced the acquisition of metal detector from court security funds.

•Service awards were presented to S’dney Goodman for five years and Daphne Kopycinski for 15 years.

•Facilities Maintenance Manager Dominique Lowery gave an update on Pretty City Committee activities.

•Contractor John Henry gave update on survey work for the Capital Improvement Project.

•Economic Development Specialist Rayna Willenbrink reported on Freedom Festival attendance based on cellphone analysis, and receipt of a $10,000 Community Space Grant from the Union Pacific Foundation to erect wrought iron fencing on Railroad Street to enhance safety.

•Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado’s report included numbers to-date for permits and inspections, and announced 103 new homesites, a new car dealership and construction of Health Point Clinic next to Baylor Scott & White Health Clinic.

•Mayor Bert Miller announced the Grand Opening of the Nerd Bee in the Rail & Rye building July 15 and the last Sounds of Summer Concert July 16 with Highway 105 Band.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.