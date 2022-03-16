CITIZEN OF THE YEAR Chamber Awards Banquet

Katherine Blalock (center) accepts the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce's Citizen of the Year award. Blalock was nominated because of her dedication to the community. Through the pandemic she faithfully served and continues to serve patients here in Grimes County and attends emergency calls at local hospitals. Also pictured, Chamber Ambassador Chair Ana Cosine (left) and Chamber President Yolanda Fultz (right). For more chamber photo, see page 16. Examiner photo by Ashely Bautista