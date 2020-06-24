City to accept bids for Tenth Street lot

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, June 22, and approved the sale of a city-owned lot at Tenth and Holland Street through a sealed bid auction with a minimum bid of $10,000.

According to City Manager Brad Stafford, Steve Scheve contacted the City about purchasing the lot located west of the railroad tracks and south of the City’s public works warehouse. Steve and Janice Scheve are the owners of The Smith Hotel on Railroad Street slated to open later this year.

Stafford said the property was donated to the City a number of years ago and the City has no plans to use it. The Grimes Central Appraisal District values the 0.179293 acre lot at $9,940.

Stafford said, “To go through that process, we would need to have approval of the city council to authorize the sale, and then select the method of sale which could be a brokerage sale, public auction or sealed bid.”

Before voting, council discussed leasing the lot versus selling, the value of selling the lot and putting it back on the tax roll and its potential as a parking lot.

City COVID-19 update

Stafford said Grimes County has reported 87 COVID-19 cases with 39 within the Navasota city limits. There are 44 active cases, 27 recoveries and one death. The status of 16 cases is unknown because of lack of follow-up with DSHS.

Municipal court update

Judge Pat Gruner announced she received approval of the Navasota Municipal Court’s COVID-19 Operating Plan June 18, and Navasota’s Municipal Court will reopen July 1

In addition, Gruner made an application to the State for a license to conduct court remotely through Zoom meetings.

She said, “I don’t know how much we’ll use it. I don’t know how much access some of our defendants have to computers, but I do know there are some, like truck drivers that come through, that might not have to come back.”

Other council action:

• Approved the second reading of Ordinance 932- 20 regarding a voluntary annexation submitted on behalf of Anthony J. Cunneen for 9.063 acres adjacent to Fairway Drive off SH 105 West.

Staff report:

• Marketing and Communications Coordinator Madison Brooks announced the Sounds of Summer Concert Series returns Friday, June 26 and features Grupo Vital . The July 4 Freedom Festival will begin with a parade at 11 a.m. followed by the festival at noon, cornhole contest at 2 p.m., live entertainment at 7 p.m. and fireworks at Brule Field at 9 p.m.

• Economic Development Specialist Rayna Willenbrink reported creation of a Perspective Development Packet, meetings with potential business prospects and the Retail Coach, and submission of the Coronavirus Relief Fund application for reimbursement.

•Community Development Director Lupe Diosdado reported two new commercial building permits and 31 residential permits issued in 2020. Fifty-five lots are for sale in Pecan Lakes Estates Phases I and II, Heritage Meadows and Dove Crossing. Three future subdivisions, Pecan Lakes Estates Phase III, Stoneridge Phase II and Stagecoach Crossing have been platted for 326 lots.

•Utility Director Jeff Greer said the groundwater storage tank repair and the 2018 CDBG project replacing 3,000 feet of sewer main on the city’s west side are completed. SCADA work will begin soon at the lift station.

Remarks of visitors: Navasota resident Doris Sauls suggested creating a “Navasota Blue Zone.” She said Blue Zones encourage healthy living and activities that foster productivity and longevity, and Blue Zone residents typically live into their 100s.