City Council approves biz-friendly items

Signage for Napa Auto & Truck Parts’ new location and reduced permit fees got a thumbs-up from the Navasota City Council Monday, May 24.

After a public hearing with no comments against, council approved a variance request from Jack Kamer of Napa Auto & Truck Parts for signage at their new location, 1310 Spur 515. The request was to install a freeway/pole sign 525-feet from SH 6 which conflicts with the current ordinance.

Development Planning Director Lupe Diosdado said, “Our rules say 400 feet; however, there is a conflict right at 400-feet. There’s some utility power poles there that could cause issues.”

Council also approved amending Ordinance No. 963-21 reducing Fire Department permit fees related to the review of fire sprinkler/standpipe systems, fire alarm and detection systems, and automatic fire extinguishing systems.

According to Diosdado, the current fee of 50% was based on third party review by Bureau Veritas of all systems. The City now has a building inspector so the fee will be reduced to the third-party fee plus 10% for administrative processing.

Phase III improvements accepted

Council approved Resolution No. 691-21, accepting the water, gas, street, and storm drainage improvements for Phase III of Pecan Lakes Estates. According to the request from developer Jim Hassell, the sewer lift station, electric infrastructure, and streetlights will be installed at a later date according to the Subdivision Agreement.

Referring to the incomplete improvements, Diosdado said, “Mr. Hassell has proposed a Subdivision Agreement which Planning and Zoning Commission considers. If P&Z approves, Mr. Hassell will provide the City with cash escrow for the total amount of those missing improvements, and he’ll have a certain amount of time to complete those improvements before the first CO (Certificate of Occupancy) is issued on those homes.”

He continued, “The way the Subdivision Agreement is written, the last 10% of the lots in this section can’t be started until those improvements are done, and no COs will be issued on those homes until all the improvements are done.”

Ped/bike map approved Council approved the Pedes

Council approved the Pedestrian and Bicycle Routes Map presented by Economic Development Specialist Rayna Willen brink. Willenbrink said that the May 14, public meeting about the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grants projects, provided citizens the opportunity to make comments and write suggestions on two city maps provided. In addition, an online survey was open for suggestions until 5 p.m. Friday. The comments were a factor in the Plan.

Willenbrink said, “This isn’t the final approval of the overall Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan with Strand & Associates. We’re putting it on the agenda now based on that public feedback just to give us another document of support if you decide to move forward with the resolutions for the TAP grant. At least we have a map to provide that kind of support.”

Councilman Bernie Gessner confirmed the map’s purpose asking, “Now this plan covers the two purposes of bike traffic. One is recreation and the other is getting from point A to point B.”

To view the map online, go to www.navasotatx.gov/home/ news/city-navasota-bike-pedestrian-connections-proposed-facilities-overview.

Agenda items related to three projects to be submitted to TAP for grant funding were rescheduled to the June 14 agenda. See related article, page 3.

Tree trimming alert

Streets and Sanitation Foreman Norbert Valadez said the City has been trimming low hanging limbs in the right of way which could obstruct the view of school buses and emergency vehicles or a clear view at intersections. Since April 26, trees have been trimmed on 18 streets.

Valadez said, “We will be working throughout the summer and we’re asking for the public’s cooperation. If you see us working in the area, try to avoid it, for our safety and the public.”

Gas department scores “Excellent”

The City of Navasota scored 99 out of 100 in an independent gas audit of documents and records, pipeline safety compliance, unaccounted for gas, safety and training, qualification of personnel, and gas system condition and integrity.

Utility Administrative Assistant Jennifer Reyna said, “Our city has gotten another “Excellent” performance rating. We actually got a 99 this year. The City has gotten 95 and higher for the last 16 years, and I want to show my appreciation to Joe (Munoz), Matt (Julian) and Jeff (Greer). We work really hard together to do a good job for you guys.”

Gas employee Michael Bean was not present during the report to council.

Other council action:

•Approved second reading of Ordinance No. 962-21, amending library fees related to summer camps and farmers market bags.

•Approved authorizing City Manager Brad Stafford to renegotiate the solid waste contact with Republic Services expiring Jan. 31, 2022

Reports from City staff or City officials:

•Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt reported on First Responders Day turnout.

•Head Librarian, Tiffany Sammon presented an overview of the Summer Reading Program and Book Fair.

•Marketing and Communications Coordinator Madison Brooks presented the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley annual report.

•Airport Advisory Board quarterly liaison Grant Holt reported on their meeting.

•Received a presentation by Texas A&M graduate student Raul Orozco on fire station funding.

Public comments:

•Andre Sargent of the Grimes County Youth Association commented about league fees to use City athletic fields and the impact on their program. Lions Club member Geoff Horn came forward and said his organization would sponsor players’ registration fees.

•Brandi Riker repeated previous public comments that construction of Pecan Lakes Estates III has caused water not to drain from her property. Responding to claims of encroachment, Developer Jim Hassell said the surveyor will recheck the property line and he’ll take corrective action if needed.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.