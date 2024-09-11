City council passes vape ordinance, new utility rates

Cigar afficionados can continue to enjoy that Fuente OpusX following the Navasota City Council’s Sept. 9 vote prohibiting hookah and vapor retail stores but removing language related to tobacco. Ordinance No. 1051-24 prohibits these types of businesses in all 14 zoning districts and was driven by aesthetics and the desire ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!