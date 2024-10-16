City finds way with new vendor

Phase I of Navasota’s City-Wide Wayfinding Project is headed toward the finish line but with a new vendor. At the Oct. 14 Regular Meeting, city council members approved the $64,125 quote submitted by Ezzi Signs, Inc. for the manufacture and installation of 15 wayfinding signs. The three-phase wayfinding signage project began ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!