City infrastructure a priority

At the March 27 Regular Meeting of the Navasota City Council, council approved two capital improvement project awards and voted in support of a grant to improve Navasota’s Little League fields.

Hydrants and gas main awards

Council approved awarding the Fire Hydrant Replacement Project to Kieschnick General Contractors. Kieschnick’s $440,250 for the Base Bid and Add-Alternate was the lowest of eight bids submitted and received the recommendation of engineering services provider, Bleyl Engineering. Thirty-four fire hydrants currently out of service or missing will be replaced. Public Works Director Jennifer Reyna expects the project will take 60-75 days and without water loss.

Council then approved a professional services agreement with Strand Associates, INC., in the amount of $210,000, for engineering services for the Natural Gas Main System Loop and Extension Project.

Reyna said the project entails running a new high-pressure natural gas main from the northwest corner of the Industrial Park to a new gas regulator station closer to Pecan Lakes Estates to effectively loop this portion of the system.

The new main will run north along FM 379 and then west, adjacent to the existing natural gas line which services this part of the system. This will minimize pressure drop in the subdivision under peak demand conditions and provide sufficient services for future development.

Grant sought for Little League facelift

Council approved a letter of support for a T-Mobile Hometown Grant application for improvements at Little League facilities at August Horst and Manley parks. If selected, the City will use the funds to improve the bathrooms, concession stand and lighting, replace fencing, add shade over the bleachers and pave parking.

According to Economic Development Director Rayna Teicheira, the competitive grant will provide up to $50,000 to 25 small towns and rural communities with a population of 50,000 or less for investing in their communities.

The Navasota Independent School District, Navasota Police Department and Grimes County Little League also provided letters of support.

Other council action:

•Consent Agenda: Approved an interlocal agreement with Harris County Department of Education for the Choice Partners Cooperative. See related story on page 5.

Staff reports:

•Introduction of new employees: Parks and Recreation Manager, Ryan Hendricks; Meter Service Technician, Michael Moya.

•Received an update on CIP projects from Public Works Director Jennifer Reyna.

•Mayor Bert Miller proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Navasota.

•Quarterly council liaison to Planning & Zoning, Bert Miller provided a meeting update.

Remarks of visitors: John Nicks of Plantersville requested NPD hire more police officers, increase patrols on SH 6 north of FM 3090 to control speeding, say ‘no’ to TxDOT projects and make parks more ADA accessible. • Navasota resident Deborah Richardson requested when budgeting for new wayfinding signs, the city includes the cost of replacing old and damaged existing street signs.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.