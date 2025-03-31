City manager negotiations begin

In a Special Meeting March 31, the Navasota City Council authorized Mayor Bert Miller to negotiate a contract with Robert Hemminger for the position of City Manager. City officials declined further comment. The Examiner will release information as it’s made available.

Hemminger has served as the City Manager for Iowa Colony, Texas, since 2021. Prior to that, he spent nearly 30-years in public safety roles serving as an Emergency Management Coordinator, Communications Manager, a police officer, firefighter, 9-1-1 Telecommunicator and a Deputy Fire Marshall/Arson Investigator.