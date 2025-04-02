City manager negotiations begin, again

In a Special Meeting, March 31, Navasota City Council authorized Mayor Bert Miller to negotiate a contract with Robert Hemminger for city manager. City officials declined further comment. Hemminger has served as the city manager for Iowa Colony, Texas, since 2021. Prior to that, he spent nearly 30-years in public safety ...

