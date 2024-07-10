City, school election rental rates increase July 10, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News Grimes County Commissioners Court approved increasing the county’s election equipment rental rate at the July 3 Regular Meeting. The motion followed Elections Administrator Rachel Walker’s request to increase the election contract rental rate from $25 per day to $25 per day, per piece of equipment. The increase applies only to ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!