City SW properties for sale again

At the Nov. 27 Regular Meeting of the Navasota City Council, council members approved another attempt to sell four southwest side properties via the sealed bid process. According to Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado, 416 Baker St., 402 Lincoln St. and properties on North Jones at Schumacher and Davis streets near the railroad tracks failed to receive bids when initially placed for sale in early 2022.

Renewed interest prompted the request to consider the sealed bid process again and the minimum acceptable purchase price for the four properties ranges from $40,875 down to $15,875, depending on the property.

Diosdado said, “We’re hoping doing this additional round of advertising will get some interest and get a few sold.”

Sweetening the pot, the city will add a package deal of 13 lots in Washington Park off Malcolm Street along the Roosevelt Street right of way. The minimum bid for all 13 lots is $113,500 and is based on the Grimes Central Appraisal District appraised value.

Diosdado continued, “There is a caveat. Roosevelt Street is not paved and whoever purchases this property will have to pave the street first before anything can be built. We’re hoping by lumping all of these together, it’ll attract a little bit larger scale developer to come in, extend Roosevelt Street east to west from Malcolm to 379, and get those back on the private side and add another arterial connection east to west.”

Workshop tackles Horlock House, city rentals

The Horlock House Art Gallery and History Museum and a proposed revised city facility rental policy were the topics of back-to-back workshops which lasted more than two hours.

Seeking guidance on the future of the Horlock House, City Manager Jason Weeks received comments from council members and two members of the public following his presentation about $121,171 needed to make necessary repairs as well as changes to the Artist in Residence Program.

Weeks said because of the difficulty recruiting artists for the three local AIR programs, the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley recommended reevaluating how the facility is used but the property, deeded from Roy Horlock, comes with restrictions which impacts use.

Possible solutions included turning the property over to the Grimes County Historical Commission, selling it for use as a bed and breakfast with an on-site caretaker or a non-profit, or broaching discussions with the Horlock family to whom the property would revert if the conditions of the deed are not met.

Citizens with ideas for use of the Horlock House were asked to email Weeks and council members. Weeks can be reached at jweeks@navasotatx.gov.

Parks and Recreation Manager Ryan Hendricks presented a draft of the proposed Facility Use Policy which included acceptable and prohibited uses, fees, deposits, liability insurance, rates for residents, non-residents, non-profits, security requirements, special event permit requirements, reservations and parking.

Having covered only three of eight pages during the hour-plus presentation, council approved continuing the policy review in December.

Other council action

Approved Consent Agenda items which included the second reading of Ordinance No. 1034-23 amending the project plan, finance plan and expansion of the zone boundaries of the City of Navasota Tax Increment Investment Zone No. 1; the second reading of Ordinance No. 1035-23, the Grimes County portion of the 2023 tax roll; the second reading of Ordinance No. 1036-23, the Brazos County portion of the 2023 tax roll.

Reconvening from Executive Session, council denied a de-annexation request from Pecan Hill Acquisition LLC and approved joining the Grand Prairie lawsuit against the State of Texas.

Reconvening from Executive Session, council approved authorizing City Manager Jason Weeks to negotiate, approve and execute necessary documentation for the acquisition of property discussed in Executive Session.

Staff report