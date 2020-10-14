City wraps up paperwork on Farquhar crosswalk

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, Oct. 12, and passed Resolution No. 684-20 approving the Advance Funding Agreement (AFA) with TxDOT for the pedestrian crosswalk on Washington Avenue/SH 105 at Farquhar. According to City Manager Brad Stafford, the AFA was approved at a previous city council meeting but TxDOT required a resolution to support the AFA.

TxDOT’s portion of the cost is $130,000 and includes construction of new sidewalks, ramps, median, small road signs, and pavement markings. The City of Navasota paid the professional engineering services fee of $35,960.

Responding to a question as to whether or not TxDOT has stated when construction will begin, Stafford said, “No, but if we get this signed, then they can start the process of feeding into their budget and schedule.”

Oakland Cemetery annual report

City Secretary Susie Homeyer presented the annual report on Navasota’s Oakland Cemetery.

According to Homeyer, city residents purchased or contracted for 18 plots from Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020. During that same time, non-city residents purchased 12 plots as well as five urn plots. There were no sales or contracts for Baby Land plots.

Homeyer also reported 46 burials or internments, 27 monuments set, and two grave digging permits issued.

On Oct. 1, 2017, fees for Baby Land and Urn spaces, formerly at no cost to residents or non-residents, were put into place. A fee of $150.00 for both Baby Land and Urn spaces was approved for city residents with $250 for non-city residents.

City board appointments made

Twenty-two residents of Navasota and/or Grimes County will soon receive letters of appointment to serve on one or more of the City’s boards and commissions. Council members approved the two-year terms for the Economic Development Corporation, Planning and Zoning, Board of Adjustments, Airport Advisory, Keep Navasota Beautiful, Library Advisory, Navasota Housing Authority, and Parks and Recreation.

While the majority of boards require Navasota residency, a few are open to noncity county residents.

Other council action

•Approved the adoption of a Financial Management Policy for the City of Navasota, as required to apply for grant funding for hazard mitigation.

•Approved the Consent Agenda which included the minutes and expenditures for the month September 2020.

Staff report

•Received a Covid-19 update from City Manager Brad Stafford who reported 33 active cases.

•Recognized Municipal Court Clerk Rochelle Jessie for 25 years of service.

•City Secretary Susie Homeyer provided the dates, times and locations for Early Voting and the Nov. 3 Gener al Election.

•Facilities Manager Dominique Lowery announced that Ketchum Park has reopened with all new equipment. The next project is Mockingbird Park with improvements to be made from donations received from the Kiwanis and Noon Lions Club.