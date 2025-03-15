CM review committee named

The citizens selected to serve on the review committee for Navasota’s city manager search have been named.

Burt Bearden, Joe King Fultz, Ronnie Gonzalez, Grant Holt, Mark McGinty, Brenda Meekins, Randy Peters, Deborah Richardson, Linda Walicek and Lucy Ybarra will meet Tuesday, March 18 to review the credentials of four city manager finalists.

Mayor Bert Miller said, “The committee will review resumes, complete an evaluation form, discuss each applicant's qualifications, strengths, weaknesses, areas of expertise, etc. amongst the group…The evaluation results will be provided to council members for their further evaluation of the finalists prior to council in-person interviews.”

