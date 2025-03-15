Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
GCRW march meeting features Silver–Haired Legislatures
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 20 hours ago
Last updated 20 hours ago
Read so far

CM review committee named

By Connie Clements - Examiner Reporter
March 15, 2025 - 10:35
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text

The citizens selected to serve on the review committee for Navasota’s city manager search have been named. 

Burt Bearden, Joe King Fultz, Ronnie Gonzalez, Grant Holt, Mark McGinty, Brenda Meekins, Randy Peters, Deborah Richardson, Linda Walicek and Lucy Ybarra will meet Tuesday, March 18 to review the credentials of four city manager finalists.

Mayor Bert Miller said, “The committee will review resumes, complete an evaluation form, discuss each applicant's qualifications, strengths, weaknesses, areas of expertise, etc. amongst the group…The evaluation results will be provided to council members for their further evaluation of the finalists prior to council in-person interviews.” 

Read more in the March 19 edition of the Navasota Examiner.

 

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025