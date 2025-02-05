College Station pursuit ends in Navasota

Navasota Police assisted College Station Police stopping a vehicle in Navasota Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5.

CSPD Public Information Officer, David Simmons, said officers were pursuing a 24–year–old Bryan man, Logan Jeffrey Young, who has a blue warrant for a parole violation.

The pursuit began around 2:30 p.m. at the edge of College Station city limits.

Navasota Police successfully spiked the vehicles tires on Texas 6 south in Navasota just south of FM 3090. The pursuit ended just past the Texas 105 exit. The suspect was arrested and will be charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle.

Officers are searching the vehicle and additional charges are pending.