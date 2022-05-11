Commissioners approve Resolution for vet award

Grimes County Commissioners honored veterans Wednesday, May 4, by approving a Joint Resolution in support of the Grimes County Community Service Award. Nearly a dozen veterans accompanied American Legion McCluskey Post 640 Commander Steven Storey and Grimes County VFW Post 4006 Commander Harold Reed who presented the Resolution.

According to the Resolution, Carl Dry will be recognized as the first recipient and subsequent awards shall be named the Carl D. Dry Veteran Community Award and awarded annually to a Grimes County veteran who consistently demonstrates and exemplifies a commitment to the well-being of veterans.

Describing Dry as a “true county hero,” Storey said, “Not a hero because of his military service but because of what he has done after his service was complete. Many residents step up and contribute to assist veterans in need but this man goes above and beyond that.”

He continued, “What very few residents of Grimes County know is that there is one person who has woken up every day for the last 30 years asking how can I help a veteran today? He does this without hesitation, without recognition, without fanfare. He has set a standard of commitment that will be difficult to match.”

According to the Resolution, Grimes County has more than 2,000 veterans which represent 10% of the population.

Seventy-five percent do not receive veterans benefits but more than half over the age of 65 have limited resources and are dependent on charitable organizations and the work of community volunteers. The Resolution also noted that the American Legion and the VFW which assist veterans financially or through hands-on assistance, are dependent on the generosity of the community to help them fulfill these needs.

County judge Joe Fauth, also authorized as signatory, was absent.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the Treasurer’s List of Claims and Bills, monthly report for March 2022, payroll, budget amendments and/or line item transfers and electric line installation permit on CR 304 in Pct. 4

•Approved upgrading the Vista Solutions contract for Elections/Voter Department.

•Approved request by IT Director Gregg Cannon to move FI (Financial Intelligence) scanning from on-premises to cloud storage for an additional $45 per month.

•Tabled a request from IT Director Gregg Cannon to approve installation of wireless capabilities at the Grimes County Expo and Fairgrounds facilities.

•Took no action on dedication or conveying CR 425 to the City of Navasota citing the road is already in the city limits.

•After a public hearing with comments against, approved a replat of King Oaks Section 1, Lots 91 and 92 in Pct. 1.

•Approved the 8-lot Porch Swing subdivision plat on CR 110 in Pct. 1.

•Rescind action taken at the April 20 court related to use of ARPA funds to purchase of 84-inch roller.

•Approved authorizing Road & Bridge Engineer Harry Walker to purchase an 84-inch roller from R&B fund balance.

•Received the Road & Bridge report.

•Took no action on ARPA expenditures.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains lifted.