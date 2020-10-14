Commissioners OK election grant, cybersecurity training

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, Oct. 7., with Commissioner Barbara Walker presiding in the absence of County Judge Joe Fauth. Among the items approved on this week’s agenda was an application submitted by Elections Administrator Lucy Ybarra for grant funds to assist with election staffing and training.

As part of its COVID-19 Response Grant Program, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) recently allocated $250 million in contributions to local election jurisdictions across the United States. The maximum grant to be awarded to each Election office is $5,000.

The funds may be used to cover certain election expenses beginning June 15 to December 31, 2020. Eligible expenses include maintaining open in-person polling places on Election Day, individual protective equipment and disinfectant, supporting and expanding drive-thru voting, publication of voting reminders and voter education, poll worker recruitment, voting site sanitization, and technology improvements to improve the mail ballot process.

Commissioners also approved participation in the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) cybersecurity training program. Under Texas Government Code 2054.5191, all elected officials and local government employees who have access to local government computer systems or databases must complete a cybersecurity training program certified by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) at least annually.

TAC is providing DIR-approved training to county members which must be completed by June 14, 2021.

Burn ban

The burn ban remains lifted.

Other court action

•Approved Consent Agenda Items that included Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, the monthly report, and budget amendments and/ or line item transfers.

•Recognized Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Sherrie Barrett for 25 years of service with the Grimes County Probation Department.

•Received an update from Maintenance/Project Manager Al Peeler on the courthouse restoration, mold remediation in the jail and construction of the justice center.

•Approved the annual interlocal agreement between Grimes County and Iola ISD to provide and manage the School Resource Officer Program and authorize the county judge as signatory.

•Approved the updated Grimes County Salary Structure and Grade Definitions.

•Approved appointment of Alec Pointer to the Iola Emergency Services District.

•After a public hearing with no comments against, approved the replat of Lots 256 and 257R of King Oaks Section 2, Gwen Morrison Survey A-326 in Precinct 1.

•Received an update on expenditures and reimbursement items related to the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

•It was noted that a Strategic Plan workshop has been scheduled for Oct. 21.