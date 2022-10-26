Commissioners revise facility rentals

*Editor’s note – Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III was out of town for business and not present for the meeting.

Security measures are being strengthened at Grimes County Fairgrounds with policy changes approved by Grimes County Commissioners.

Grimes County Maintenance Director Rodney Floyd presented proposed changes to the facilities rental contract to commissioners during regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19. The proposed changes were written by Floyd, Grimes County Pct. 4 Commissioner Phillip Cox and Grimes County Attorney John Fultz.

Notable changes include:

Security

• Security will be required for all facility rentals and, it is the responsibility of the renter to hire security by contacting one of the following approved security coordinators:

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office: Lt. Martha Smith 936-873-6406;

Navasota Police Department: Chief Mike Mize 936-825-6124;

Todd Mission Police Department: Chief Ryan Rutledge 936-894-3001;

Constable Precinct 1: Dale Schaper 936-394-6100;

Constable Precinct 2: Blake Jarvis 936-873-6409;

Constable Precinct 3: Wes Male 936-870-6286;

Main hall events including alcohol require at least two uniformed officers for the first 100 anticipated attendees and at least one uniformed officer for every 100 anticipated attendees over the initial 100. All other events require at least one uniformed officer for every 200 anticipated attendees.

Renters must submit a form with written confirmation from one of the approved security coordinators 30-days prior to the event or risk losing their deposit.

Final payment

The facility rental must be paid in full 60 days prior to the event. The original contract allowed final payment 30 days prior to the event.

Time Duration

Renters must vacate the premises by 1 a.m. to allot enough time for cleanup before the next event.

Deposit

The facilities refundable deposit increased from the original amount of $300. New deposits for events held Friday, Saturday or Sunday at the main hall is $2,500; $675 - Lion’s Club Building; $340 - Go Texan Hall. Deposits for events held Monday-Thursday are: Main Hall -$875; Lion’s Club Building - $300; Go Texan Hall - $300.

Find out more about renting facilities in Grimes County at, www.grimescountytexas.gov.

Bench approval

Commissioners approved the purchase of wooden benches for the secured hallways in the Grimes County Justice and Business Center. Floyd stated there is currently limited seating in those hallways.

The new benches will match the stain of existing benches in the new facility. They will be purchased from Texas Correctional Industries (TCI), which is part of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Floyd said the quote for five additional benches exactly like the ones previously purchased is $18,980. He stated TCI can provide benches that are very similar for $7,812.45. The benches won’t include cushions. Cushions are an additional $500 per bench but TCI doesn’t offer the same color fabric. Commissioners approved the purchase of the wooden benches from TCI without cushions. Floyd said the lead-time is 3-6 months.

Other action

• Approved replats at Reagan Estates; Mill Creek Estates, Bedias Acres and The Cedars.

• Approved Tax Roll for 2022 totaling $20,674,511.30.

• Approved proclamation declaring October as Grimes County Crime Stoppers Month in honor of their 40thanniversary. Also approved a proclamation for Focusing Families, designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.