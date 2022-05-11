A community built on prayer

Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra: Local ministers, veterans, elected officials, city and school administration, first responders and members of the community gathered Thursday, May 5, at Grimes County VFW Post 4006 for a time of prayer in observance of the 71st National Day of Prayer. One-by-one ministers prayed for the nation, veterans, schools, first responders, leaders etc. Following the prayer session there was fellowship and a free barbecue meal. National Day of Prayer was sponsored by Grimes County Ministers Fellowship and Navasota Kiwanis Club.