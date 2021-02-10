Concerns addressed in Austin

Ahead of the 87th Texas Legislature’s regular session in Austin, a group from Navasota traveled to the Capital Thursday, Feb. 4, to meet with District 5 Senator Charles Schwertner and District 13 State Representative Ben Leman.

Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford, Navasota Council member Pattie Pederson, Navasota Economic Development Specialist Rayna Willenbrink, Navasota ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Stu Musick and Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Johnny McNally all took the opportunity to meet with Schwertner and Leman. Grimes County Commissioner Barbara Walker also joined the meeting with Schwertner via Zoom.

Schwertner meeting

The meeting with Schwertner took place at his office in Georgetown. Stafford spoke to Schwertner about the growth of Navasota with the construction especially in historic downtown. Stafford updated Schwertner on the numerous businesses being built on Railroad Street including new restaurants, a hotel, salon, bakery etc. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed because right now we don’t feel like urban America. We are still living the dream,” explained Stafford. Schwertner said Navasota is a “beautiful little town.”

Musick provided an update about NISD letting Schwertner know that the district has students completely back on campus with the exception of students who are out due to COVID-19 policies. Musick stated HB-3 has been phenomenal and he hopes it is able to be sustained. Schwertner chimed in, “I don’t think you are going to have to worry about that.”

Although Musick said the increase in the allotment has been helpful, one area of concern is the decrease in enrollment and in ADA. “If it is able to be extended at least to the end of this year then it is able to help us breathe a little better when it comes to preparing a budget for next year,” said Musick. Musick also stated the atten dance rate is hard to compare with last year due to it being a COVID-19 shortened year, but the districts attendance and ADA rate is down about 4%. The statewide average is approximately a 2.5 to 3% decrease. Using attendance numbers from two years ago, Musick said the district is down about 6%.

“When you take a look at what that means per student, that is pretty significant,” said Musick. “We’re working heavily on what that means budget-wise and if we’re going to be able to continue staffing like we currently are. We’re not talking about laying people off or letting people go but we are going to have to take a look at if we are going to be able to replace folks if they retire or go somewhere else. Right now, we would not be able to have a balanced budget based on our current enrollment.”

Musick stated a senator made a comment that school districts are not making a concerted effort to find students who haven’t returned to school. “I want you to know Navasota ISD found everybody but one,” stated Musick. That number is 180-200 students that the district was down last year. Musick said, “We know where students are, and they are accounted for if they have not returned whether it be they enrolled at another school, decided to homeschool or chose another option.”

Musick also shared many of the same concerns with Leman later at the Capitol.

From a county standpoint, Walker spoke on many areas of concern including a lack of COVID-19 relief funding, a lack of reliable internet, and the proposal of SB-234 and HB-2749.

“A lot of times being a smaller county we partner with non-profit organizations or lobbyist such as Texas Association of Counties (TAC) to help speak for us,” explained Walker. “To help interpret the laws that are going to come down to us. As a small community and with the funding we have available it is very hard for us to go out and hire legal counsel to guide us through understanding and interpreting mandates that come down to us.”

Walker asked Schwertner to oppose legislation that prevents lobbyist from being able to speak for the county. “I think it is important especially during the challenging times of a health crises to continue to have a voice that can speak for us in Austin.”

Capital meeting with Leman

Pederson addressed SB-234 and HB-2749 concerns with Leman during a meeting at the Capital later that afternoon.

Pederson stated the proposed bills will prevent TML from being able to lobby for The City, but Leman disagreed. “I want to clarify. It does not prevent anybody from lobbying,” explained Leman.

“I understand that,” said Pederson. “But when you come from a very rural area, to find someone that can keep up with the 7,500 bills that went through in 2019, and how many of those are going to affect us, we need somebody to be a constant watchdog on something like that. We can’t be a constant watchdog. We can’t afford to hire someone. We pay TML (Texas Municipal League) approximately $1,800 a year to help us navigate an area that we are not designed to navigate. We’re taking care of the people locally. That is specifically my job and what I was elected to do, and I feel now that part of the way I am able to do that on the broader spectrum is being taken away.”

Leman said he disagrees with Pederson’s concerns because of “flaws in the current system that put rural Texas at a major disadvantage over urban Texas.”

Leman continued, “The first thing is it does not prevent TML from facilitating the coordination of information or even the distribution of that information. What it prevents is a registered lobbyist. There are certain things that a registered lobbyist can do that TML can still do without a registered lobbyist. For example, if TML wanted to get information on a certain bill and distribute it out, TML can still do that on behalf and communicate that to my office. They can pass out handouts. That is my understanding of this bill. It has been spun around to say that you cannot do that, and I fundamentally and totally disagree with that.”

The two sides continued the conversation but neither side was swayed from their interpretation of the bill.

Pederson stated she wants to research the proposed bill further and will submit a follow-up letter to Leman.

Stafford also asked Pederson to provide a briefing of the meeting to council members at a later date.