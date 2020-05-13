Concrete truck causes major delays

An overturned concrete truck caused traffic delays on Texas State Highway 6 southbound for approximately three hours Friday, May 8.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated at approximately 3 p.m., an 18-wheeler parked on the side of Highway 6 southbound between Texas State Highway 90 and Texas State Highway 105 due to a blown tire. Myatt said the vehicle was hauling 46,000 pounds of powder concrete.

At approximately 5 p.m. the truck unhooked from the trailer to have the tire repaired. When the truck pulled forward, Myatt said the trailer tipped on its side into the grassy median.

Two heavy duty rotator wreckers from BDS Wrecker Service were contracted to recover the trailer. Traffic from Highway 6 southbound was diverted to the feeder road so wreckers could be positioned in the main lanes.

The scene was finally cleared around 8 p.m. No injuries were reported.