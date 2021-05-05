Cosino named Granite Partner of the Quarter

A full representation of the Granite Publications Company motto: One Team, One Vision, One Goal; Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino was selected as Granite Partner of the Quarter.

Granite Vice President of Operations Daniel Philhower, along with Executive Directors Jim Beaver and Karen Lopez, presented Cosino with the award during a surprise ceremony at the Annual Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet Thursday, April 30.

“I am awarding Ana the Granite Partner of the Quarter award for always going above and beyond and fully representing our company motto,” explained Philhower to a capacity crowd filled with the community Cosino serves. “She is positive and encouraging to staff and customers. Ana runs a successful business and supports other small businesses along the way. This is a very deserving award and I am very proud to partner alongside Ana and her team to continue to support the Navasota and Grimes County community.”

Cosino, who began working at The Examiner in 2009, is the first to receive the newly founded award, which gives recognition and credit to employees/staff who are working extra hard to grow Granite newspapers and serve the community.

“This community, where I was raised, has helped mold me into where I am today and has been a constant support system for local, trusted news,” stated Cosino.

Cosino graduated from Navasota High School in 2000. She worked for The Bank of Navasota for 10 years where many friendships and business relationships were developed. After giving birth to her only son, Jason, in 2009, opportunity called and Cosino answered entering a career that now, she couldn’t imagine her life without.

Beginning as a receptionist and typesetter with The Examiner, Cosino climbed the ladder serving as the sales representative beginning in 2010. On July 15, 2017, she was named publisher of her hometown newspaper.

“It has been an honor serving my local community,” said Cosino. “Unless you are familiar with the newspaper business, there is a lot behind the scenes that goes unnoticed and I thank my awesome team for being the glue that helps hold our paper together.”

Cosino said unlike many newspapers, her team is assembled of local employees that are vested into the community. “Two of my full-time staff members graduated from Navasota High School and one is a longtime resident of Plantersville whose children graduated from Navasota,” explained Cosino. “Having a staff that is committed to serving the community and loves our local newspaper like I do is the major factor in our success.”

“I serve the community wholeheartedly because I love the community,” stated Cosino. “I am honored to be awarded Granite Partner of the Quarter, but the greatest reward is the support our newspaper has received from the community which has kept us in business since 1894. I do not do this for awards or recognition, I do this because I love the community I serve, and I love this newspaper.”

In addition to being publisher at The Examiner, Cosino serves the community through numerous avenues including Chair for the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors; she’s an active member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church; Director for the Navasota Education Foundation; and partners with Navasota Police Department to assist with Operation Blue Santa.

“I expect employees to work for this award and I would say Ana has certainly earned this,” said Philhower.

The Navasota Examiner was also presented the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year award at the annual awards banquet Thursday, April 29.

Johnny McNally, Executive Director, with the Chamber of Commerce stated, “This year’s recipient [the Navasota Examiner] has a huge responsibility in our community. They keep us informed of all the local news and events and are active supporters of many of this county’s fundraising efforts.”

Granite Publications owns and manages 12 newspapers around southern Texas and a printing press. The company focuses on three pillars of success including: Culture (company and community); Products (editorial, sports, promos, etc.) and Finances (financial stability and growth year over year).