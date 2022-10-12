County approves new culvert fee

Addressing the impact of growth on county services, Commissioners approved Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walker’s request to institute a permit fee of $25 for the installation of culverts.

Describing the increase in initial site visits, Walker said, “At this point in time, we’re receiving anywhere from 200-250 permit requests every year. I think because of the time involved I think it’s warranted we begin charging for this. We did touch base with surrounding counties and all of them are charging a fee, some goes as high as $100 a permit. I think $25 will cover our costs and keep the cost as low as we can justify.”

Walker continued, “It’s a minimum of one trip, and frequently two trips. We’re getting more and more requests and it’s taking more and more time. It’s a steady flow.”

Pinebrook land purchase approved

After meeting in Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government code 551.072, commissioners reconvened and approved the purchase of approximately 14,375 square feet of land in the Pinebrook Subdivision.

A software feature prevented resumption of recording when commissioners reconvened, but meeting minutes state that the county attorney will draft an earnest money contract with Ernest Brothers. In addition, the county judge was named as signatory and the auditor will prepare a line item transfer out of contingency funds.

As of press time, county officials had not responded to the Examiner’s request for additional information about the transaction and if it’s related to requests to extend Pinebrook Lane to SH 249.

The court also took no action following Executive Session related to options for the recently vacated Grimes County Courthouse Annex on W. Buffington Avenue.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, August monthly report and budget amendments and/or line-item transfers.

•Recognized employee years of service: Five years, David Koch, Calvin Bradford, Heather Garcia and Mary Roese; 10 years, Kaitlin Mikulin (not present); 25 years, Carolyn Neuman and Cheli Greene.

•Approved extending the $20,000 Economic Services Agreement with the Navasota Grimes Chamber of Commerce for 2022-23.

•Received an update from Building Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd on projects related to the jail, Justice and Business Center, maintenance/storage building and parking lot improvements at CHI St. Joseph Grimes Hospital.

•Received recommendations from IT Director Gregg Cannon for improving the County’s website.

•Approved a rate increase for a temporary seasonal worker in the District Clerk’s office effective Oct. 8.

•Approved the 2022-23 contract with Grimes County Emergency Medical First Responders, Inc. and authorize the county judge as signatory.

•Following a public hearing with no comments against, approved the replat of King Oaks, Section 3, lots 450 and 451 into one lot, 451R.

•Approved a Resolution to receive the grant for the Indigent Defense Program and authorize the county judge as signatory.

•No action taken regarding ARPA expenditures or the Strategic Plan.

Public comments:

•David Tullos thanked the court for placing his request related to extending Pinebrook to meet SH 249.

•Kat Lee, 9-1-1 Addressing/Environmental Coordinator announced receipt of a grant for cleanup events Oct. 8 -22.

Burn Ban: The burn ban was reinstated.