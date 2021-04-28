County clerk continues records preservation efforts

The Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular meeting April 21 and heard requests from County Clerk Vanessa Burzynski to approve a county records preservation project and the purchase of a software package for management of commissioners court agenda, minutes, and livestreaming services. Both projects were tabled at previous meetings ...

