When God Lived at My House

County clerk continues records preservation efforts

The Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular meeting April 21 and heard requests from County Clerk Vanessa Burzynski to approve a county records preservation project and the purchase of a software package for management of commissioners court agenda, minutes, and livestreaming services. Both projects were tabled at previous meetings ...

