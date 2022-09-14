County covers budget, security and more

Following two public hearings, Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, Sept. 8. The four-hour meeting addressed 38 agenda items which included adoption of the 2022-2023 budget and tax rate.

After a public hearing with only one comment, Commissioners approved the adoption of the $31,603,852.98 budget for 2022-23 with a unanimous record vote. During the hearing, Plantersville resident David Tullos requested consideration of a reallocation of Road & Bridge funds to connect Pinebrook Drive to SH 249.

After a second public hearing with no comments for or against, Commissioner adopted a tax rate of $0.480000 per $100 taxable value for fiscal year Oct. 1, 2022-Sept. 30, 2023, a reduction from the current tax rate of $0.526933.

Fairgrounds restructuring

Judge Joe Fauth announced the resignation of Fairgrounds Manager Randy Krueger effective Oct. 1. While action was rescheduled for Sept. 21, replacement options were discussed.

According to Pct. 4 Commissioner Phillip Cox, those options include moving fairgrounds maintenance under Building Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd, adding scheduling and event contract duties to current staff and retaining or eliminating a professional cleaning service at $18,500 per year.

Also discussed were overtime opportunities for custodial staff and redistribution of the current management salary to compensate for additional responsibilities assumed by current staff.

Court nixes security screening

Following Pct. 4 Commissioner Phillip Cox’s passionate statement about Second Amendment rights, and supported by Pct. 3 Commissioner Barbara Walker, a motion to require attendees at Commissioners Court to go through courthouse security screeners failed for a lack of a second. For the past three weeks, attendees have been required to enter through the secure Justice side of the complex rather than through the Administration entrance.

Cox said, “This was done without any prior discussion with the Commissioners Court. I’m fearful that this specifically targets the possession of firearms. I can go to the State Capitol and carry my firearm, but I can’t come to Commissioners Court where I’m supposed to be close to my constituents, and the law allows it, and carry my firearm.” Cox recalled that the design of the building allows for the protection of the judicial court while maintaining individuals’ rights to carry, and that Commissioners approved a Resolution declaring Grimes County a Gun Sanctuary County.

He continued, “I think to subject constituents to search just to come in here and talk with us or observe our actions is burdensome to this whole process. I’m adamantly opposed to this.”

Commissioner Walker agreed “100%” and views the requirement of security screening as a hindrance.

She said, “I think our citizens should have access to come and go as they please.”

Piedmont fails to sell

After two failed attempts to sell county property at 1104 Piedmont in Navasota at auction, Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walker recommended using a realtor and removing the metal barn for a “clean piece of property.”

Walker said, “We’ve had some interest, but nobody was willing to bid at the minimum price set at $50,000. Commissioner (Barbara) Walker and I have been talking about listing it with a realtor. I think we need to discuss a different approach from the auction or removing the minimum.”

Commissioner Walker also mentioned an issue with closing the alley way which runs through the middle of the property, a process which impacts abutting property owners and must be approved by Navasota City Council.

While action on the sale details were rescheduled to Oct. 5, Commissioners approved authorizing Road and Bridge to remove the metal building.

R&B office to relocate

Commissioners approved temporarily relocating the Road and Bridge Department to 1022 Highway 90 South, the former office of the district attorney. The move is prompted by space constraints after the court approved hiring a Subdivision Coordinator in YE 2023 as well as an Interim Engineer before R&B Engineer Harry Walker’s retirement December 2023.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included a waterline installation permit for Wickson Creek SUD on CR 145, electric line installation request from Entergy on CR 331, Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, July Monthly Report and budget amendments and/or line-item transfers.

•Received a Proclamation from the Robert Raines Chapter of the NS-DAR for Constitution Week and the Sept. 16 World War I Memorial rededication.

•Approved a Proclamation declaring Sept. 25, 2022, as American Legion McCluskey Post 640 Appreciation Day and authorize the county judge as signatory.

•Approved a Proclamation declaring September as Remembrance Month for POW/MIAs and Sept. 16 as National POW/MIA Recognition Day and authorize the county judge as signatory.

•Approve Sept. 20 as National Voter Registration Day in Grimes County.

•Approved procurement of Washington County Abstract to provide title services for the Grimes County Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Voluntary Buyout Program.

•Approved 2023 renewal rates for retiree medical coverage with no changes.

•Approved the restructure of the Treasurer’s office adjusting employee salaries and Grimes County Salary Structure as needed effective Sept. 7.

•Received a report on the “Current State of Grimes County IT” from IT Director Gregg Cannon.

•Approved awarding bid for Iola Maintenance Project to Quality Works Construction Company in the amount of $79,950, funded in part with ARPA funds.

•Rescheduled to Sept. 21 Regular Meeting action to approve bid for the Grimes County Justice and Business Center water and sewer line expansion.

•Received an update from Building Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd on ongoing projects: jail, storage building and the Grimes County Justice and Business Center.

•Approved the Interlocal Agreement for Fire Services with the City of Navasota for $93,241.

•Approved the Order to Approve Online Education for county commissioners.

•Approved acceptance of a Sole Source Letter for Arcosa for lightweight aggregate.

•Approved awarding annual contracts for fuel, cold mix, bridge labor, mowing, tree trimming, flexible base and culverts.

•Took no action on revision to the Subdivision Rules regarding lot configuration.

•Approved a permit for oil and gas installation for EPCOR along SH 105 in the Stoneham area which cross three county roads in Pct. 2 and 4.

•Received the Road and Bridge Report from Engineer Harry Walker.

•Approved the 2022-2023 SAVNS (Statewide Automated Victims Notifications System) Grant Contract and authorize the county judge as signatory.

•Approved the proposed 15 county holidays for 2023.

•Received a list of potential Capital Improvement Projects which included jail improvements, Anderson annex renovation, a new Justice and Business Center annex, fans at the fairgrounds, expansion of the fair pavilion and the CHI St. Joseph Grimes facility.

•Approved establishing the salary, expenses and other allowances of elected county or precinct officers.

•Approved the Tax Assessment/Collection Agreement with the Grimes Central Appraisal District.

•Approved proposed ARPA expenditures.

Public comments:

•Judith Bennett announced the Anderson-Shiro CISD Education Foundation dinner Sept. 24.

•Grimes County Health Inspector Raylon Harris with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) introduced herself and explained she oversees restaurants, hospitals, jail and school cafeterias, both interior and exterior aspects.

•Montgomery County resident John Nix reported numerous issues with a TxDOT contractor working on FM 1774 and the SH 249 area.

•On Sept. 18, the Macedonia Baptist Church on CR 206 will have a rededication ceremony for a new building which is replacing the original historic church.

Burn Ban: The burn ban was lifted on recommendation of EMS Coordinator David Lilly and area VFD chiefs.