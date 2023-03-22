County extinguishes 249 boundary fire

The fire district boundary “hot potato” finally came to rest at the March 15 Regular Meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court with approval of Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) as the primary responder for SH 249 calls. In light of the County’s lack of jurisdiction over municipalities, Plantersville-Stoneham VFD (PSVFD) will respond to calls within the Plantersville city limits including south of 249. The motion was approved 4-1 with Commissioner David Tullos voting nay.

In a separate vote, commissioners approved the boundaries agreed upon by the remaining VFDs and Navasota Fire Department with Emergency Services Coordinator David Lilly and 911 Addressing Coordinator, Kat Lee. According to Lee, the fire district boundary changes were prompted by revised response times and reprogramming will take about two months.

The agenda item was a continuation of the lengthy March 1 discussion about whether PSVFD or TMVFD had the quickest response time, was the most qualified and best equipped to service 249. Adding fuel to the fire was the City of Plantersville’s Resolution calling for PSVFD to service its entire city limits.

Commissioners Tullos and Phillip Cox objected to the court being forced to decide boundaries. When questioned, Lilly initially identified TMVFD as the quickest agency but later became noncommittal.

TMVFD Chief Cassandra Malone pointed to her agency’s ability to respond to bridge accidents and ropes rescue, 32 volunteers with more than two dozen state-certified in extrication and heavy rescue plus three sets of Jaws of Life.

Malone said, “We can lift a bus off you if you’re stuck under it.”

PSVFD Chief Jessica Bomar considers the upcoming second access to 249 from FM 1774 through Pinebrook Road an edge for her department. While PSVFD has only 10-12 volunteers and two sets of Jaws of Life, Bomar stressed PSVFD’s extensive hands-on experience responding to major accidents on SH 105 and FM 1774.

Tullos noted that Todd Mission pays $15,000 per year to TMVFD for fire protection. Given lack of County jurisdiction over city fire service, he suggested Plantersville consider a fire protection agreement with PSVFD.

Child welfare nominee disputed

Grimes County Child Welfare board members were caught by surprise by Pct. 2 commissioner David Tullos’ motion to approve Bonnie Burger and Sharon Free but exclude former Pct. 2 commissioner David Dobyanski for board membership. Tullos’ motion died for lack of a second and County Judge Joe Fauth’s motion to accept all three nominees passed 4-1 with Tullos voting nay.

After quoting excerpts from the Texas Family Code, Department of Family and Protective Services statutes and the GCCW bylaws defining the relationship of child welfare boards and county government, Tullos suggested the nomination of Dobyanski undermined “the prerogative of the court…as well as partially disenfranchising the folks in Pct. 2 that voted to remove him from representing the County as a part of county government.”

Tullos said, “I can present to you 756 reasons why Commissioner Dobyanski should not be nominated to this position on the board and that would be the people who voted me to take his place on the Commissioners Court.”

While it was noted that Free will be the only foster parent on the board, no mention was made that Dobyanski is the parent of a special-needs child.

Speaking with The Examiner, GCCW board chair Patti Sexton said of Dobyanski, “He is well-known in the community as a staunch supporter of children and animals, working with Special Olympics and funding for the new animal shelter. He is someone who isn’t satisfied with status quo but is constantly looking for ways to improve our county.”

Meetings may be viewed in their entirety at https://grimescountytx.granicus.com.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items: Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, budget amendments and/or line-item transfers and an electric line installation permit for Grimes County Solar Project, LLC in Pct. 1.

•Received a Proclamation from the Grimes County Child Welfare Board (GCCWB) recognizing April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, approved April as such, and authorized the county judge as signatory.

•Approved Commissioner Phillip Cox as the court’s liaison to the GCCWB.

•Received a status report on county projects and repairs.

•Approved awarding design build services for the proposed county office building to MBC Management and moving forward with contract negotiations 4-1, with Commissioner David Tullos voting nay.

•No action taken on use of county clerk building and Public Comments. See related article on page 1.

•Approved Elections’ request to enter a two-year contract with ECM Today! for $7,200 per year to provide electronic documentation management software.

•Approved Elections’ request to digitize Voter Registration records for $10,000 and authorized the auditor to make necessary changes to pay for the service with $4,000 in contingency funds.

•Approved the appointment/reappointment of David Lilly, Martha Smith, Katherine Lee, Jason Katkoski, Sinda Phelps, Neal Wendele and Ryan Rutledge to the Brazos Valley Homeland Security Advisory Committee.

•Approved a Right-of-Way Permit Application for the April 16 Grand Fondo Bike Ride and authorized the county judge as signatory.

•Approved amended plat of Krat Subdivision which includes changes to minor clerical errors and the dedication of the 25-foot-wide permanent easement at the south end of Kelton Lane to the public.

•Approved authorizing Road & Bridge to seek asphalt and emulsion bids.

•Awarded the Pinebrook Extension Project to Norman Construction Company for $188,007, 4-0 with Commissioner Walker not present for the vote.

•Approved Judge Joe Fauth, Auditor Jessi Murphy and Treasurer Tom Maynard as authorized signatories for Texas Department of Agriculture 2023-24 grant applications.

•Approved a Resolution supporting grant application for the Brosig Avenue Bridge Project. The maximum grant is $500,000 with a 15% match from Fund Balance.

•Approved county clerk’s request to purchase 45 replacement binders for deed record books for $5,355 and mylar reinforcements for $190, paid from Records Management Funds.

•Tabled discussion of best use/placement of the current Justice Center generator pending quotes for transport to the Grimes County fairgrounds.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains lifted.