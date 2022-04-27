County, GCAR break ground for animal shelter!

Grimes County Commissioners recessed court Wednesday, April 20, to conduct the long-awaited ground breaking for the Grimes County Animal Rescue facility to be constructed behind the Grimes County Justice and Business Center. Assisting GCAR board President Kristin Keally Carrell, complete with gold shovels, were board member and Pct. 2 Commissioner David Dobyanski and GCAR contributors Dan Agan and Johnny Mancuso.

The idea for a county animal shelter began in earnest in 2014 during the five citizen-driven “listening sessions” facilitated by the Center for Rural Studies at Sam Houston State University. Citizens’ wish lists were prioritized to form the Grimes County Strategic Plan, and an animal shelter was in the top 10%.

Carrell, a high school student at the time, selected the need for an animal shelter as a community service project for the FFA Organization scholarship program.

Carrell told the Navasota Examiner in 2021, “Even after my time in the program was over, I continued to work on the project because I felt like it was something that was truly needed in the community. I guess persistence pays off!”

Since her initial involvement eight years ago, Carrell has graduated from high school and Texas A&M, married and is expecting her first child, all the while obtaining the organization’s tax-exempt status, beginning a foster program, and contracting with Aggieland Human Society for low cost neutering services for Grimes County residents.

Also participating in the monumental groundbreaking were County Judge Joe Fauth, Commissioner Phillip Cox and Commissioner Chad Mallett. Commissioner Barbara Walker was absent.

County property sale

Commissioners authorized Road & Bridge Engineer Harry Walker to proceed with the auction of the former Stoneham maintenance barn property at 10744 Spur 234 and the former Piedmont maintenance barn property consisting of two parcels at 1104 Piedmont in Navasota, and authorized Commissioner Barbara Walker to oversee the sale.

The properties will be offered for sale in a separate auction, with time to be determined, immediately preceding the June 7 county tax sale at the Grimes County courthouse scheduled for 11 a.m. Public notices will be published in advance of the sale.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the Treasurer’s List of Claims and Bills, payroll, Budget Amendments and line-item transfers, electric line installation permit for Mid-South on CR 127 and CR 161 in Pct. 1, internal audit reports for Nov. 24, 2021-Jan. 7, 2022.

•Received quarterly report from Texas A&M AgriLife County Extension Office.

•Received an update about on-going Grimes County Jail and Justice Center projects. It was announced that Rodney Floyd will begin April 25 as head of the County’s maintenance department.

•Approved a seasonal, temporary CDL driver for Road & Bridge and authorized the auditor to prepare the necessary line item transfer.

•Tabled consideration and approval of the Porch Swing subdivision plat on CR 110 in Pct. 1.

•Approved Road & Bridge to purchase one motor grader from Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing using R&B Fund Balance.

•Approved Road & Bridge to purchase one 84-inch steel roller through HGAC government procurement service using ARPA funds and lower ARPA funds allocated to overage to $350,000.

•Approved modification of 381 Agreement with Champion Home Builders to include a 15-year cumulative life span for equipment.

•Approved adoption of the 2022-2023 381 Agreement Guidelines to include a 15-year cumulative life span for equipment.

•Proclaimed April 24- May 1 as Soil & Water Stewardship Week and authorized county judge as signatory.

•No action taken on City of Plantersville’s inquiry into use of current law enforcement personnel and County equipment for additional patrolling and security.

•Discussed current travel expense reimbursement of $11 for lunch, $12 for lunch, $23 for dinner ($46) and the standard rate of $59 per the General Services Administration to be considered during the budget process.

•Tabled discussion and action to establish Courthouse Security and Courtroom protocol.

•No action on ARPA expenditures.

•Received a public comment from Thomas Dobyanski requesting to change the name of a private road back to Dobyanski Lane. See related article on page 3 for other comments.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains lifted.