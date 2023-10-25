County to list more Anderson properties

At the Oct. 18, 2023, Regular Meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court, commissioners announced that two Anderson properties will join the growing list of county-owned properties available for purchase.

In the first of two votes following an Executive Session per Texas Government Code 551.072, commissioners directed County Attorney Jon C. Fultz to order full surveys of the former county clerk’s building at 101 Main Street and the former maintenance building at 112 Main Street in downtown Anderson.

In a second vote, commissioners approved for Fultz to move forward with advertising and implement the “broker mechanism” with a list price of $225,000 for the county clerk building and $225,000 for the maintenance building.

The divestment of county buildings in Anderson began after the vast majority of county offices moved into the Grimes County Justice and Business Center. The remaining departments, which include Adult Probation, Road & Bridge and Environmental Services/911 Addressing, will eventually move to a second office complex to be constructed on Justice Center grounds. The $5 million facility will be financed with $2.8 million in dedicated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, revenue from property sales and Fund Balance.

The County’s current listings include 8-acres behind the Navasota Pct. 3 Annex at 403 Veterans Memorial Drive and the Anderson Annex at 111 W. Buffington Avenue. Property information can be found at https://maxbrand. org/agent/index2.php?username= nnbc.

Meetings may be viewed in their entirety at https://grimescountytx. granicus.com.

Other court action:

•Approved ConsentAgenda Items which included the Treasurer’s List of Claims and Bills, payroll, budget amendments and/or line item transfers.

•Grimes County Animal Rescue’s new president David Dobyanski presented the quarterly report, shelter statistics, announced a monthly spay/neutering clinic and a designer purse/bingo fundraiser at Bernhardt Winery Nov. 4.

•Approved adoption of District Clerk Diane LeFlore’s Jury Selection Plan.

•Approved the sale of surplus items for auction or disposal by Building Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd with proceeds going back to the department of origin.

•Approved Floyd’s request to move FY 2023 encumbered expenses for three items to 2024 and authorize the auditor to make the necessary changes.

•Approved Floyd’s request to solicit bids for the remodel of the Grimes County Law Enforcement Center’s dispatch department. Funds will come from revenue received from housing out-of-county inmates.

•Approved reimbursement of $676.24 to employees for personal items damaged or destroyed during the December 2022 flood, to be paid from excess funds received for flood damage upon approval by the auditor’s office.

•Approved the final plat for Easley Subdivision in Pct. 2 dividing one 5.159 acre tract into two tracts of 1 acre and 4.159 acres.

•Approved a Special Road Use Indemnity Agreement and Permit for Ortiz USA, LLC, (solar farm project) for CR 162, 164, 165 and two small sections of 166, renewable in 90 days.

•No action taken regarding the interview process for the county engineer search.

•No action taken related to Commissioners Court liaisons; however, the organizational chart will be reviewed by County Attorney Jon C. Fultz and placed on the Nov. 15 agenda.

•Budget request by Constable Wes Male, Pct. 3 & 4, was withdrawn.

•Approved a Resolution to participate in the Indigent Defense Formula Grant Program and authorized the county judge as signatory.

•Approved a Resolution nominating the following citizens to the Grimes Central Appraisal District board of directors and authorized the county judge as signatory: Charles Frede, Jenni Fultz Jarvis, Alec Pointer, Sam Ruffino and Dianna Westmoreland.

•Per Texas Government Code 74.056, Judge Joe Fauth advised the court of his temporary assignment to assist the office of Madison County Judge with certain duties effective Oct. 11, 2023.

•Approved a 5% stipend to Emergency Management Services Coordinator David Lilly now serving as interim Subdivision Coordinator with funds coming from the vacant Subdivision Coordinator salary.

•No action of ARPA expenditures or the Strategic Plan.

Closed session activity: Reconvening from closed session as authorized by Texas Government Code 551.074, after evaluating combining the duties of Building Maintenance Manager and Fairgrounds Manager, commissioners approved adjusting Building Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd’s salary to the designated midpoint for his profession as indicated in the HRCC salary study with funds coming from the December 2022 flood excess.

Public Comments: Responding to calls about drought relief, former Commissioner David Dobyanski advised residents to contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture office in Bryan at (979) 846-0548. Commissioner Barbara Walker added that information is available at https://www.farmers.gov/ Burn Ban: The burn ban was lifted effective Oct. 18.