County nets savings in copier contract

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, July 1, approving contracts for copier maintenance and professional cleaning services.

At the request of Information Technology Director Gregg Cannon, commissioners approved new contracts with UBEO Business Services which reduce the cost of maintaining Grimes County’s copiers and designated the county judge as signatory.

Cannon said, “Over the last two years we’ve tried to streamline the number of copiers, streamline the models we have, co-term all the contracts where they expire the same time every year so it’s easier for us to manage. Previously, we had 24 contracts that were expiring at all different times of the year. It was hard to keep up with.” Per Cannon, contracts now co-term and expire in June.

Cannon said they also addressed “excessively high” contracts. Maintenance contracts are based on the number of impressions or copies made each year, and when all 30 county copiers were audited, it was learned that some contracts were paid based on 30,000 impressions per year when usage reflected 12,000. The numbers were adjusted in the new contracts and allows for exceeding the 12,000 copies “within reason.”

Another cost saving measure was setting the default for the “handful” of county color copiers at black and white.

The savings on the $11,000 annual maintenance of county copiers is estimated to be $2,814 per year.

Jail cleaning contract approved

Commissioners approved a contract with A-1 Professional Cleaning in the amount of $6,540 for cleaning three days per week at the Grimes County Law Enforcement Center and designating the chief deputy as signatory.

The six-month contract covers cleaning the front half of the building, which includes the county attorney and detective offices, during regular business hours. According to Chief Deputy Todd Greene, the back half and secure area of the building will continue to be cleaned by inmates.

Responding to commissioners’ questions about the justice of the peace office, Greene said they declined the cleaning service and speculated JP staff would clean their own offices.

County Judge Joe Fauth advised that costs for the jail cleaning services are eligible for reimbursement under categories 1-3 of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security).

Burn ban

The burn ban remains lifted.

Other court action

•Approved Consent Agenda Items that included Treasurer’s list of claims and bills and payroll.

•After a public hearing at 8:45 a.m. with no comments against, approved a replat of Triple C Estates, Lot 4 to create two lots designated as Lot 4A and 4B.

•Tabled action until July 8 to review and approve payment for validated tier level for the Plantersville-Stoneham Volunteer Fire Department.

•Received a “thank you” from Bedias Museum and Library librarian Karen Shive for county funding that enabled home delivery of 3,000 free books to-date during the COVID-19 shutdown and registration of the library’s front porch as a Free Little Library.