County resolution opposes HB 749, SB 234 Thursday

The Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Thursday, March 3, and approved a Resolution opposing HB 749 and SB 234 which, if passed would prohibit counties, school districts and municipalities from having a voice on legislation impacting those governmental entities. The motion was made by Commissioner Barbara Walker and seconded by County Judge Joe Fauth. The bill as written restricts use of taxpayer funds for lobbying activities.

Walker described the bill as an “effort to silence the voices of county officials,” and pointed out that commissioners would be forced to analyze each bill and be present at every legislative session.

Referring to the Texas Association of Counties (TAC), Walker said, “We have a nonprofit association which engages in legislative communication for all rural and urban communities as a whole. Many times, there is a difference in rural and urban communities. We’re still considered an economically distressed county so it’s been very, very beneficial to us to be a part of TAC. They represent us as a collective voice on the bills that affect our citizens.”

County Judge Joe Fauth said, “One of the things that is so key is that if this were to pass, as the state legislature then mandates to us unfunded mandate requirements that we must fulfill at our cost, we absolutely, we absolutely, should have the right to have say-so and influence on that.”

The bill would not impact special interest groups nor would it apply to state agencies or the legislators themselves.

Fauth continued, “This legislation would allow the state legislators to continue to hire their lobbyists in Washington, or in Austin to go to Washington, to fight on their behalf. That just doesn’t muster up to me that they want to shut us up. Our hiring of lobbyists is only our dues where we are associated with TAC, so to say that we can’t even pay dues to an organization like TAC because they’re going to lobby on our behalf, that’s nuts!”

Fauth said he would contact State Senator Charles Schwertner and Representative Ben Leman about the bills.

Unfunded mandates get thumbs-down

Commissioners also approved a Resolution opposing unfunded mandates from the State of Texas.

Commissioner Barbara Walker presented the item saying, “These are unfunded mandates we typically see with each session being passed down from the State, the state’s portion becoming smaller, and the burden then put on the local taxing unit.”

She continued, “This resolution talks to the operation and management of many of our various governmental programs that are required by law for us to do, but we need the funds to do them, also. So, we’re opposing that they continue mandating things for us to take care of without the funds to follow it.”

Walker presented a cost breakdown of the unfunded mandates as provided by the county auditor and county attorney offices. Total cost to Grimes County taxpayers is $2,741,312 and represents 16.77 % of the Grimes County tax rate.

According to Walker, Grimes County spends $213,832 for the support of attorneys in criminal cases, $73,640 for the appointment of attorneys in child protective cases, $98,800 to support and maintain state prisoners in the county jail pending transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, $1,000,760 to fund the state judicial system, $426,194 to fund the operation of the county’s Central Appraisal District, $165,114 to support the services of the Texas Community Supervision and Corrections Department (adult and juvenile probation), and $3,092 to provide office facilities, utilities, and equipment for the local Texas Department of Public Safety.

Other court action:

•Approved consent agenda items that included the Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, the monthly report, and budget amendments and/or lineitem transfers.

•Received an update from CHI St. Joseph Ambulance Service related to county growth and increased volume, individual ambulance trip breakdown, high level users, problems noted, and overview of Air Med 12 mobilization from Bryan.

•Received an update from Maintenance/Project Manager Al Peeler on mold remediation at the jail and construction of the Justice and Business Center.

•Tabled a request from IT Director Gregg Cannon to change cellphone providers, pending additional information.

•Received the GCSO 2020 Racial Profiling Report from Chief Deputy Todd Greene. There were 1,200 stops, no stops where physical force resulted in injury, no complaints and the GCSO “does not currently experience a problem regarding racial profiling practices.”

•Approved request from Tax Assessor-Collector Mary Ann Waters for Kofile to restore tax rolls from 1898-1909 at a cost of $44,973.

•Received the Road and Bridge report from Engineer Harry Walker and discussed illegal dumping tires on county roads.

Burn ban:

The burn ban remains lifted.

Public comments:

•Judge Joe Fauth announced Covid testing sites will be open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Navasota Center the first week of March, Todd Mission city hall the second week of March, the Anderson-Shiro gymnasium on SH 90 the third week of March, and the Bedias Civic Center the fourth week of March.,

•Commissioner David Dobyanski reported TxDOT expects SH 249 will be open to FM 1774 south of Plantersville by the end of March.