County, VFDs find common ground on contract

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, Oct. 21. Among the high-profile items addressed were the loss of grant funds for positions in District Attorney Andria Bender’s office, see related article page xxx, and contract concerns of the county’s seven volunteer fire departments.

Pending review by County Attorney Jon C. Fultz, commissioners approved an amended version of last year’s Contract for County Funding for Firefighting Service. The new contract removes the Tier Level requirements for the Fire Chief and/or Senior Officer, a change agreed upon by both commissioners and the VFDs. It leaves intact the four Tiers which allocate taxpayer funds to each VFD based on minimum standards met and certifications achieved.

A Tier 1 VFD receives $30,000 annually with Tier 2, $32,500, Tier 3, $35,000 and Tier 4, $37,500.

Specific points warranting clarity in contract verbiage recommended by Fultz, pertain to training and payment exceptions in the force majeure clause and the $35,000 ‘run pool’ reimbursement commissioners put back in this year’s budget.

In 2019, the Tier system was instituted and the $22 per apparatus per hour for fire protection/firefighting equipment-time expended on each call and reimbursement of $3.74 per mile per apparatus for travel to and from a call was removed when it was learned that some VFDs were out of compliance with reporting mileage, hours of operation, training, IRS filings as well as federal requirements for tax-exempt organizations – all of which were to be overseen by the GCFFA.

According to Emergency Services Coordinator David Lilly who verifies compliance, the VFDs are “prepared to work together” and the meetings and workshops have been “professional and productive.”

Shiro VFD Fire Chief Dan Sharron, Todd Mission VFD Fire Chief Martin Wenzel and Whitehall Community VFD Fire Chief Freeman Vickers were present in court. Vickers, as spokesperson for the Grimes County Fire Fighters Association (GCFFA), requested that all Tier Level requirements be removed.

County Judge Joe Fauth said, “I am opposed to eliminating the tier system in its entirety… it’s a motivator for any department that is not at a Level 4 to do what they can to get their crews trained, certified, whatever they need to do to be more effective for the citizens they serve.”

Fauth pointed out that analysis of the VFDs showed that based on equipment, training, and personnel, not all departments “are created equal.”

Vickers said, “The tier as it was structured, was originally designed to increase a department’s skill and motivation to increase their service to the community. What we’ve found out as a result of that, is that it’s very hard to make somebody do something who is volunteering their time to do it.”

While the three departments present met every requirements up to level four, Vickers said, “It placed an unfair burden on the other departments who have to obtain additional training, even basic levels…Rather than drive people away and lose membership, we looked at removing the tier as a motivational tool.”

Burn ban

The burn remains lifted.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda Items that included Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, and budget amendments and/or line item transfers.

•Approved a communications installation permit for AT&T Communications on Wade Road in Pct. 2.

•Received a report on AgriLife activities.

•Received an update on the historic courthouse restoration, jail remediation and the justice center from Maintenance/Project Manager Al Peeler.

•Approved a 36-month contract for BVCOG internet service for JP Pct. 3, AgriLife Extension Office, and Juvenile Probation offices in Navasota in the amount of $350 per month, resulting in a $2,400 savings over three years.

•Approved an agreement between Grimes County and Anderson-Shiro CISD beginning 8-1-20 and ending 7-31-21 to provide and manage the School Resource Officer Program and authorized the county judge as signatory.

•Approved a Health Services Agreement between Grimes County and Southern Health Partners in the amount of $125,000 for medical needs at the county jail beginning 10-1-20 and ending 9-30-21.

•Approved amending the Grimes County Investment Policy to revise the number of appointed positions from two to four, and confirm appointees Commissioner Phillip Cox, Tax Assessor-Collector Mary Ann Waters, Thomas Williams, and Kris Gordon.

•After a public hearing with no comments against, approved a partial replat of Regan Estates, Lots 1-3 and Lot 19 located in the James Wallace Survey, A-59 in Pct. 3.

•Approved the release of the road maintenance bond for Horseshoe Acres located in Pct. 2 and accepted Horseshoe Bend into the county maintenance system.

•Approved the purchase of a 2021 John Deere 670G through the Cooperative Buyer Program Sourcewell #032119 and allow trade-in of the 2012 Volvo G930B motor grader serial #575190 to Doggett.

•Received the Road & Bridge Report from Engineer Harry Walker. Walker said the Road & Bridge started on its 2021 road paving problem, specifically CR 201 and CR 201 Loop and Pinebrook Road

•Approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the BVCOG Transportation Partnership Program and Grimes County for 2021 with a $500 per month reimbursement.

•Received an update from Assistant Auditor Mary Johnson on items related to the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

•Approved the 2020 Tax Roll as presented by the Grimes Central Appraisal District.

•Approved adding citizen Bob Leiber and Auditor Jessi Murphy to the Grimes County Tax Abatement Guidelines and Criteria Committee.

•With a vote of 3-2 approved allowing the Sheriff’s Office to purchase vehicles with their 2020-2021 budget dollars, making the appropriate line item transfers.

•Approved joining TAHSR federal lawsuit. See related story, page 1.

•No action taken on the Strategic Plan as a workshop is scheduled to follow commissioners court meeting.