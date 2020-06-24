COVID-19 impact hits home

The numbers aren’t fluctuating much but the impact COVID-19 is having on the community seems to be hitting a little closer to home in Grimes County this week.

The impact may be greater on the community due to the transparency of many individuals and businesses that have posted on social media about positive COVID-19 cases. Several local businesses chose to temporarily close to combat the virus.

Prayer chains are being created on Facebook to pray for those aff ected by COVID-19 and to offer support to those suffering.

Grimes County Emergency Management released that as of Monday, June 22, there are 44 active COVID-19 cases in Grimes County. There has been a total of 87 cases countywide with Navasota accounting for 39 cases.

In Grimes County 27 recoveries are reported and there are 16 cases where Department of State Health Services has been unable to contact patients to see if they have recovered. According to the press release 1,012 tests have been administered. Of those cases approximately 11.5% have returned positive.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

TDCJ is reporting 36 active COVID-19 offender cases. O.L. Luther Unit is reporting one active offender case and Wallace Pack Unit reports 35. There are also 26 active employee positive cases at Pack Unit and three at the Luther Unit.

Two more offender deaths at Pack Unit have been reported raising the total to seven inmates who have died with COVID-19 symptoms. The number of deaths reported reflect offenders whose preliminary autopsy results show COVID-19 as being a contributing cause of death but pending autopsies will confirm or negate those results.

At Pack Unit 192 offenders have recovered from the deadly virus and five employees have recovered. Three employees have recovered at the Luther Unit. No offender recoveries have been reported at Luther.

New offender deaths at Pack

Earnest Jones Jr., 62, died June 12, at a hospital in Bryan. He was transported from the Pack Unit in Navasota on June 11, 2020. Jones tested positive for COVID-19 on June 4. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that COVID-19 was a contributing cause in his death. He had served six years on a 12-year sentence out of Houston County.

Jimmy Ray Malone, 76, died June 15, at a Hospital in Galveston. He was transported from the Pack Unit in Navasota to a local hospital on May 31, and then to the Hospital in Galveston on June 14. Malone tested positive for COVID-19 on May 31. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served one year and seven months on a 7-year sentence out of Collin County.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Grimes County view the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.