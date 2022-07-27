Creating delicious artwork

Navasota Artist in Residence, Christine Holton, celebrated International Cake Day by hosting a free cake painting class Wednesday, July 20, at the Navasota Center. Inspired by the art of Wayne Thibeaux, a pop artist who loved to paint portraits of food, especially desserts, students learned color tints and shades, finding the recipe for that unique color that can be hard to mix. They used palette knives to create textures and mix colors in interesting and new ways. Courtesy photos