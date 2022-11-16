Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
MELBA BONEY WELLS
NISD Board approves DOI resolution
Crime Stoppers members recognized for board service

Special To The Examiner
November 16, 2022 - 00:00
News
    Courtesy photo: Grimes County Crime Stoppers, Inc. president, Connie Clements, presents Richard Grissett of Iola and Navasota mayor Bert Miller with certificates of appreciation at the Grimes County Crime Stoppers monthly meeting Thursday, Nov. 3.
    Courtesy photo: Crime Stoppers President Connie Clements presented Bob Goldstein of Bedias and Marilyn Bettes of Plantersville with certificates of appreciation at the Crime Stoppers monthly meeting.

Grimes County Crime Stoppers Inc. honored several people at their monthly meeting held at the Grimes County Business and Justice Center Thursday, Nov. 3.

Crime Stoppers President Connie Clements presented Richard Grissett, of Iola, and Navasota Mayor Bert Miller with certificates of appreciation. Grissett has served as a director for the organization for 37 years and Miller has been on the board of directors for more than 10 years.

Miller’s grandfather, William Albert Miller, was a founding member of the organization which just celebrated its 40th anniversary Oct. 29. In 1982, the first offi cial meeting of the Grimes County Crime Stoppers, Inc. was held at the William Albert Miller Insurance Agency office in Navasota.

Bob Goldstein of Bedias and Marilyn Bettes of Plantersville also received certifi cates of appreciation for their 10-plus years of board service. Also recognized for his decade as a director was Aubrey Love of Roans Prairie who was unable to attend.

