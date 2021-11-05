CSB announces new management in Burton

Citizens State Bank announced that Matthew Stolz will be heading to Burton to represent CSB as the Branch President.

Linda Blacklock, the current President of BSB, will stay on as Branch Manager. The rest of the employees will continue to work for CSB after the purchase, remaining committed to providing customers with the professional, friendly and efficient service the community expects and deserves.

“Congratulations to Matt, Linda, and the rest of the staff in Burton. This acquisition will be a great addition to the CSB footprint with the local service you know and trust,” said CSB President and CEO, Aaron Flencher.

Citizens State Bank has received all the nec essary approvals from the FDIC, Texas Department of Banking, and the Federal Reserve to move forward with the acquisition of Burton State Bank. On Friday, Oct. 15, the BSB shareholders voted to approve the sale of Burton State Bank. The conversion date is set for Friday, Dec. 3. The bank will reopen its doors as Citizens State Bank, Burton on Monday Dec. 6 .