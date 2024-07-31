Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Curbing road damage with fees, training, accountability

July 31, 2024 - 00:00
Grimes County Commissioners and County Engineer Jon Steiber discussed road use and the impact of heavy trucks at a workshop held July 17. Steiber introduced several requests which will come back to court in August as action items. Steiber recapped the court’s modification of the Special Road Use Indemnity Agreement and ...

