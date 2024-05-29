Cyclist collides with 18–wheeler

A man was seriously injured Thursday morning, May 23, when his tricycle struck an 18–wheeler on Texas 6, south of Navasota. Department of Public Safety Sargent Justin Ruiz said around 8:25 a.m., a Peterbilt 18–wheeler was traveling northbound on Texas 6. A man riding a tricycle was traveling northbound on the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!